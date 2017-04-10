Wichita man gets 45 months in prison for role in $3.5 million fraud

A federal judge on Monday ordered a Wichita man to serve 45 months in prison for taking about a $43,000 car loan using a stolen identity.
Prosecutors say Jacob Michael Martin, 32, applied for the loan at CarMax to buy a 2012 Jaguar and was issued a $43,599.47 note by Wells Fargo Bank in the name of his victim. He used a fake driver’s license with his own photo but with the victim’s name, as well as the victim’s Social Security number, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a news release.
Martin is one of 13 people charged in a May 2016 indictment alleging the group stole mail, forged identification, fraudulently obtained credit cards and shopped using others’ identities. The fraud brought in an estimated $3.5 million, according to The Eagle’s archives.
Martin pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft in January, court records show.
