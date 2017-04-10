Wichita bank robber gets seven years

A Wichita man was sentenced Monday to seven years in federal prison for his part in robbing a local bank last year, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a news release.
Andre “Amnesia” Bryant, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting or brandishing a firearm in a crime of violence, according to the release.
As part of his plea agreement, Bryan admitted that he and two other men robbed the Carson Bank location at 4641 E. Douglas on June 13. Two others charged in the case – Raishat Magill and Elijah Shelton – are set for sentencing on Thursday, the release said.
On the morning of June 13, two men with handguns entered the bank, according to a criminal complaint. The men demanded money from bank employees and forced two of them to open a vault, the complaint said.
One of the robbers shouted, “If you guys don’t open up in 30 seconds, I’m shooting,” the complaint said. The money stolen during the robbery, close to $22,000, was recovered after the suspects were apprehended by police shortly after the robbery, the complaint said.
After being arrested following the robbery, Bryant could be heard saying “father God, please forgive me” and “I never meant to hurt nobody,” according to the complaint.
In the news release, Beall commended the Wichita Police Department, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Smith for their work.
