Woman, 35, booked on suspicion of murder after woman, 63, found dead

A 35-year-old woman taken in for questioning following a death in southwest Wichita on Sunday has been booked on suspected murder charges, according to Sedgwick County Jail records.
Rachael C. Hilyard was booked Sunday into jail on suspicion of murder in the first degree, the records show, though she had not been officially charged as of early Monday morning.
A 63-year-old woman was found dead Sunday in a home in the 1400 block of West Rita, near Seneca and Pawnee, after police received a call about a domestic violence disturbance in the area at about 1:30 p.m.
Police said Sunday that the victim and the suspect in the case did know each other and that the apparent crime was not random. Police did not say how the 63-year-old woman died.
Hilyard was convicted in Sedgwick County on several drug-related charges in 2013, according to a search of jail records.
Lot of police activity on Rita in SW Wichita. I count at least a dozen police vehicles pic.twitter.com/awBXh8yBIi— Bryan Horwath (@bryan_horwath) April 9, 2017
