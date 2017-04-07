Bullets fired in drive-by hit 67-year-old’s home

Bullets fired at a 67-year-old Wichita man’s house during a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon punctured the exterior and damaged a wall in his bathroom.
Neither Wichita police or the man know who shot at his house, in the 2400 block of North Green, or why, Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said. He was the only person home at the time of the shooting and wasn’t hurt. The man’s neighbors also reported hearing four to five gunshots, Woodrow said.
Police have no suspects in the case, but say a gray Chevy Monte Carlo seen speeding away from the area around 1:20 p.m. Thursday may be connected.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call police investigators at 316-268-4407 or contact Wichita-Sedgwick County Crimes Stoppers at 316-267-2111, www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com or through the P3 Tips mobile application. Crime Stoppers tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if their tip leads to an arrest.
