State Supreme Court upholds findings against former judge

The Kansas Supreme Court has upheld a panel’s findings against former Sedgwick County District Judge Timothy Henderson.
The court released its decision Friday.
“The court determined that clear and convincing evidence supported the allegations against Henderson and the findings of the hearing panel,” said a summary of the decision e-mailed Friday by the Office of Judicial Administration.
“The court rejected Henderson’s claims of procedural impropriety in the way the allegations were investigated and heard. Although the court upheld the findings of the hearing panel, no additional discipline was imposed.”
The current matter was related to an investigation of Henderson that resulted in a 90-day suspension.
It had been alleged in the earlier case that Henderson “engaged in inappropriate, sexually themed discourse with members of the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office; exhibited bias or prejudice ... in exercising the functions of his office; and abused the power of his office in communications regarding his wife’s employment.”
Later complaints arose that Henderson’s testimony about those issues “was not candid and honest,” the summary said.
A subsequent investigation, involving testimony of several witnesses, led a panel to find that “Henderson was dishonest in his disclaimers regarding a sexually themed joke, attempting to use the influence of his judicial office to assist in his wife’s employment, and a sexually themed comment at an office birthday party,” the statement said.
The panel recommended public censure and a 30-day suspension, the statement said.
After Henderson lost in his primary bid for re-election, he told the high court that he was resigning and asked “that the court declare the matter moot,” it said.
But, in the decision released Friday, “the Supreme Court held that the matter was not moot and that it retained jurisdiction over conduct in which Henderson engaged while he was still a sitting judge.”
“The court stated, ‘It would be disrespectful both to the public and to the witnesses whose reputations he impugned if we were to abdicate our responsibility of judicial supervision by dismissing the complaint merely because the Respondent walked away from his responsibilities.’”
In response to the court’s finding, District Attorney Marc Bennett said Friday: “We’re pleased that the court took up the issue, and we trust that this will put the matter behind us.”
Henderson couldn’t be reached for comment.
Tim Potter: 316-268-6684, @timpotter59
