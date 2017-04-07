Sheriff’s deputies capture suspect in double shooting

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has captured a suspect wanted in connection with a double shooting in Valley Center last week.
Lt. Lin Dehning said detectives following leads found the man at an apartment complex in Winfield at about 4 p.m. Thursday and engaged in a standoff until around midnight. He was taken into custody then and is being treated at a local hospital for an injury sustained before the standoff occurred.
Dehning said the man has not been booked into jail on suspicion of criminal charges as of Friday morning. Winfield police and the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office assisted in his capture, Dehning said.
Authorities were looking for the man after Allen F. Stowe, 52, and Nikki Stowe, 51, were shot during a home invasion that occurred at about 9 a.m. Saturday in the 9500 block of North Oliver, which is east of Valley Center in a rural part of the county.
Allen Stowe was one of two people arrested in May 2016 in connection with an identity theft and indoor marijuana growing operation in the same area where he was shot.
