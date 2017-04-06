An intruder threatened his family; he did ‘what needed to be done’

Nineteen-year-old Austin Schierkolk doesn’t think of himself as a hero.
To him, protecting his mother and younger brother from the armed man who’d broken into their home on Jan. 19, 2015, was just a matter of “doing what needed to be done at the time.”
He was in the basement at about 10:30 a.m. that day when he heard the doorbell ring then the shatter of glass and a strange voice demanding money from his family.
He grabbed a knife and rushed upstairs to confront the intruder, ultimately stabbing him several times during the ensuing scuffle. Police later captured the wounded man and took him to jail.
“To me personally it wasn’t that big of a deal,” Schierkolk said with a shrug. “I mean, it is what it is. Just face the situation and get after it.”
But the Wichita Police Department has a different view of Schierkolk’s actions that day. On Wednesday, the agency publicly thanked and awarded the teen with a plaque to show its appreciation for the way he stepped in to help.
Schierkolk was 17 at the time of the home invasion. It happened in the 1000 block of North Cardington, near Central and Maize.
“As a result of Austin’s quick thinking and bravery we were able to take a dangerous criminal off the streets of our city,” Deputy Chief Gavin Seiler said during a roughly 10-minute ceremony held at Wichita City Hall to honor the teen.
It also was broadcast live on the police department’s Facebook page.
“This was all done in defense of his younger brother and mother,” Seiler added.
Recounting that morning’s events briefly during the award ceremony, Schierkolk said when he heard the glass of a window break and commotion upstairs, his first instinct was to grab his shotgun from the family’s gun cabinet.
But the key was nowhere to be found. So he dug out his pocket knife instead and headed toward the noise.
When he reached the top of the stairs, he saw his family and the 45-year-old intruder with a pry bar.
“Austin charged him and pinned him against the wall,” Seiler said.
“He was saying to let him go or whatever, and I was like, ‘No, We’re going to stay here until the police get here,’” Schierkolk said.
After the man was cornered, he lunged at Schierkolk and got on top of him. The teen used the knife to defend himself, cutting the man several times.
Bloodied, the intruder tried to leave the house but Schierkolk held fast.
“Austin, not missing a beat, attempted to grab that individual and hold him until police got there,” Seiler said.
When Schierkolk eventually lost his grip, the man ran away. Police tracked him to a nearby address and arrested him there.
Schierkolk attributed his bravery that day to having been raised in a military family. He smiled as Seiler handed him the plaque and shook his hand Wednesday.
“Courage is being afraid of something and doing it anyway,” he said.
