An inmate told a woman to sell meth. Now she’s headed to prison

A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a Clearwater woman to four years in prison for selling a pound of meth after receiving orders to do so from an inmate at the Sedgwick County Jail.
Prosecutors say Kraysalias Lynn Bernhardt, 21, sold the methamphetamine after talking to Samuel Below by phone on Jan. 16, 2016. He was storing the drugs at Bernhardt’s home, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said. Below was in jail at the time.
Bernhardt pleaded guilty to one count of using a telephone in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Below was ordered to serve 10 years in federal prison for his role in the crimes in December, Beall said.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments