South Wichita alterations shop robbed Tuesday night

Wichita police want anyone who knows the identity of the person who robbed a south Wichita sewing and alterations shop to leave a tip with Crime Stoppers or detectives.
Officer Charley Davidson said the culprit walked into Hollywood Alterations, 2610 S. Seneca, with a black handgun at about 6 p.m. Tuesday and demanded money from those inside. A 54-year-old woman turned over some cash. The robber ran from the store afterward.
Another woman, 40, also was in the store when the robbery happened. No one was hurt, Davidson said.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407 or contact Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com or through the P3 Tips mobile app.
Crime Stoppers tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
