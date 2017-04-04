He threatened his wife with a knife tied to a mop handle, police say

A Nickerson man was arrested after his wife reported that he threatened her with a mop handle that had a knife tied to it. He told a judge Monday morning that his wife is the violent one.
Reno County sheriff’s deputies arrested Frankie Allen Skeen, 55, at about 6 a.m. Friday at his home on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery.
Skeen’s wife, according to an affidavit read by Reno County Magistrate Cheryl Allen during an initial appearance, was “visibly shaking and upset” when officers arrived at the couple’s home.
The woman told officers that the couple had argued the day before and that Skeen “struck her in the head with his hands and at one point attempted to strangle her with a cord.”
She did not call police, however, until the next morning after Skeen awakened her “to ask where the lotion was.”
“She said she didn’t know and he became angry,” Allen stated. “She alleged you picked up a mop handle, attached a knife to it and began striking her repeatedly with the handle. You advised you were going to kill her and waved (the knife) in her direction.”
“She called 911 and dispatchers could hear her saying ‘Please don’t,’” Allen read.
Skeen asked Allen for an own recognizance bond, noting, “My wife gets my checks. I support her. I’m the one taking care of her.”
“She’s very violent if she don’t get her medicine,” Skeen continued. “That’s what this led to. I can’t take the beatings no more she is giving me. If you OR bond me, I’m going to move to Hutch and let her have the house. I don’t think I’m going back now.”
Allen declined to reduce Keen’s $30,000 bond and issued a no contact order. She set the case on the April 10 status docket.
