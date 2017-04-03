Arkansas City man arrested on suspicion of assault and battery

A 38-year-old Arkansas City man was arrested Monday on suspicion of threatening people with a knife.
Timothy Lee Peterson was arrested on suspicion of two counts each of aggravated assault, battery-domestic violence, criminal restraint and criminal threat as well as one count each of disorderly conduct and interference with law enforcement.
He is in the Cowley County Jail in lieu of $31,500 bond.
Arkansas City police were called to an area of the 600 block of South C Street in Arkansas City shortly before 1:30 a.m. on a report of a man attacking people with a knife.
When officers arrived, they confronted a man who was holding a family member against a wall in an upstairs balcony. Officers attempted to talk with Peterson to release the victim, an 18-year-old man, but he refused. A Taser was then deployed, allowing the 18-year-old to escape to safety.
After talking with family members, police were told Peterson had previously been in a verbal and physical altercation with the 18-year-old and a 44-year-old woman.
When police took Peterson into custody, they first took him to the South Central Kansas Medical Center for treatment of a stab wound to his leg. Later, he was transported to the Cowley County Jail.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
