A driving lesson, a dipstick and a mother’s allegation of battery

You could call it “The Case of the Dipstick-Poking Driving Instructor.”
Technically, it’s listed as an alleged battery.
According to a Wichita police report provided Monday, here’s what happened.
A 39-year-old woman in the 500 block of North Cardington reported Friday that she hired a man to teach her daughter to drive.
The man came to the house for the driving lesson, “and every time V1 (victim) made a mistake, S1 (suspect) would poke her with the oil dipstick for the car,” the report said.
The daughter had enough, according to the mother.
The daughter “stopped the car, stared S1 down and she told him to stop poking her and quit yelling at her,” the police report said.
The mother has stopped the lessons; she will find someone else to teach her daughter to drive, the report said.
