Fatal shooting reported near Kellogg and Woodlawn

One person is reportedly dead following a fatal shooting near Kellogg and Woodlawn on Monday afternoon.
Wichita police are on the scene in the 6200 block of East Orme, a Sedgwick County dispatcher said. The shooting was reported at 1:14 p.m. The age and gender of the victim was not immediately released.
Scanner: Someone screaming that someone is dead.— Bryan Horwath (@bryan_horwath) April 3, 2017
This is a developing news situation. Check Kansas.com for more details as they are released.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments