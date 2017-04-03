Crime & Courts

April 3, 2017 1:59 PM

Fatal shooting reported near Kellogg and Woodlawn

By Amy Renee Leiker

aleiker@wichitaeagle.com

One person is reportedly dead following a fatal shooting near Kellogg and Woodlawn on Monday afternoon.

Wichita police are on the scene in the 6200 block of East Orme, a Sedgwick County dispatcher said. The shooting was reported at 1:14 p.m. The age and gender of the victim was not immediately released.

This is a developing news situation. Check Kansas.com for more details as they are released.

Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644

