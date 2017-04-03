Overall-wearing robber hits Dollar General, police say

A north-side Dollar General store was robbed Sunday, according to Wichita police.
The Dollar General at 1918 E. 13th St. was robbed by a man at about 6 p.m. on Sunday, said Officer Charley Davidson. The robber – who was wearing tan “mechanic’s overalls,” Davidson said – handed a store employee a note indicating that he had a gun, though no gun was revealed.
The suspect left after receiving money from a register and no injuries were reported.
A man wearing a different style of overalls robbed several Wichita businesses earlier this year. In those crimes, the suspect also alerted store employees that he had a gun, but did not show a weapon.
Davidson said that the previous robberies and the robbery from Sunday have not yet been linked by investigators. Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Wichita Police Department at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
