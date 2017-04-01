Updated: Two injured, one critically, in shooting east of Valley Center

Two people were shot, one critically, in a house near 93rd Street North and Oliver, according to law enforcement.
Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said one shooting victim was transported in serious condition and the other in critical. The call came in about 9:30 Saturday morning. The location is just east of Valley Center.
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office deputies, EMS, the Kansas Highway Patrol and Bel Aire and Valley Center police were on the scene. The shooting occurred in a house on the west side of Oliver near 93rd Street.
Authorities have an airplane serve circling over the crime scene. Sedgwick County Animal Control officials removed two pit bulls from crime scene.
Roy Wenzl: 316-268-6219, @roywenzl
