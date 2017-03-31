Crime & Courts

March 31, 2017 3:10 PM

DA finds officer’s fatal shooting of motorist in 2015 was reasonable

By Tim Potter

tpotter@wichitaeagle.com

District Attorney Marc Bennett announced Friday that he found a police officer’s fatal shooting of motorist Nicholas Garner in 2015 to be reasonable.

Bennett said the officer shot Garner while hanging out of the car Garner was driving about the time it struck another vehicle head-on while going the wrong way on a West Kellogg access ramp.

The struggle that led to the shooting began with a traffic stop, Bennett said.

Garner was 26.

Bennett said his review of the case took a while because he had so much evidence to check, including the accounts of a number of witnesses.

2015: 911 calls after fatal traffic stop in Wichita

911 calls after an incident Aug. 22 that left one dead near Wal-Mart on West Kellogg.

brader@wichitaeagle.com

2015: Wichita officer shoots man during west-side traffic stop

Interim Police Chief Nelson Mosley provides details of an officer-involved shooting during a traffic stop late on the night of Aug. 22 on Kellogg Drive. (Stan Finger/The Wichita Eagle)

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com
 

Tim Potter: 316-268-6684, @timpotter59

Related content

Crime & Courts

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Surveillance video shows robbery that led to Independence officer shooting

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos