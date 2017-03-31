DA finds officer’s fatal shooting of motorist in 2015 was reasonable

District Attorney Marc Bennett announced Friday that he found a police officer’s fatal shooting of motorist Nicholas Garner in 2015 to be reasonable.
Bennett said the officer shot Garner while hanging out of the car Garner was driving about the time it struck another vehicle head-on while going the wrong way on a West Kellogg access ramp.
The struggle that led to the shooting began with a traffic stop, Bennett said.
Garner was 26.
Bennett said his review of the case took a while because he had so much evidence to check, including the accounts of a number of witnesses.
Tim Potter: 316-268-6684, @timpotter59
