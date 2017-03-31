Pickup stolen at QuikTrip near downtown

Wichita police are looking for a stolen pickup truck taken from a central Wichita QuikTrip early Friday.
A 53-year-old man told police he was at the QuikTrip at 750 S. Broadway, just south of Kellogg, at around 3:30 a.m. Friday when three men approached him.
“One of them pointed a handgun at him and ordered him into the middle seat of his truck,” Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said.
The three men got into the truck, which they drove to Kellogg and Emporia.
“He was forced to get out of the pickup then,” Woodrow said, adding that the truck went north on Emporia.
Police are looking for a 2005 Ford F-150 pickup with the Kansas tag 765 JVV. The truck also has a dent near the passenger-side tail light.
Woodrow asked residents with information about the men or the stolen truck to call 911 or Wichita-Sedgwick County Crimestoppers at 316-267-2111.
