South Wichita convenience store robbed at gunpoint

Police are looking for two suspects after a robbery at a south Wichita convenience store Thursday night.
An employee at the Jump Start Convenience store in the 1500 block of East Pawnee reported that two men entered the store at around 11:30 p.m Thursday.
They demanded money. One was armed with a handgun.
“Both suspects grabbed an undisclosed amount of money from the register and left the store running,” Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said.
She gave these suspect descriptions: One was a black man, about 5-foot-10-inches tall, with a thin build, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and gray pants. The other, who was armed, was a white man, about 5-foot-10-inches tall, with a thin build, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.
No one was hurt, Woodrow said.
Police are asking anyone with information on the robbery to call Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
