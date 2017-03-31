Crime & Courts

Wichita K-9 Rooster to be remembered at today's service

By Amy Renee Leiker

A memorial service for Rooster, a Wichita Police Department canine killed in the line of duty, will be from 1 to 2 p.m. today at Century II Exhibition Hall.

Seating starts at 12:30 p.m.

The public, first responders and patrol service dogs are invited.

Rooster, a Belgian Malinois, was shot in his neck and shoulder after being ordered to stop 25-year-old Kevin C. Perry from going back inside a home at Lamplighter Mobile Home Park, 2320 E. MacArthur in Wichita, at about 8:30 p.m. March 18.

He died quickly, police Chief Gordon Ramsay has said. Perry was also shot and killed.

Rooster served with the Wichita Police Department for five years. He is the agency’s first police canine killed in the line of duty.

Anyone with questions about the service can call the police chief’s office at 316-268-4158.

Wichita police dog that was shot to death modeled ballistic vest in 2015

In this file video Wichita police Officer Daniel Gumm and his then-4-year-old dog, Rooster modeled a $1,035 ballistic vest as part of the Four-Legged Project to outfit canines with vests. The Wichita Wagonmasters provided two to the WPD on March 5, 2015. Rooster, a Wichita K-9 officer, was shot and killed on March 18, 2017, after police responded to a disturbance at the Lamp Lighter Mobile Home Park, 2320 E. MacArthur Road.

Why slain police canine wasn't wearing a bullet-proof vest

Wichita police Chief Gordon Ramsay talks about why Rooster wasn't wearing a ballistics vest when he was shot on Saturday, March 18, 2017. The dog died from his injuries. (Video by Amy Renee Leiker / The Wichita Eagle)

