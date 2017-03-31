Wichita K-9 Rooster to be remembered at today's service

A memorial service for Rooster, a Wichita Police Department canine killed in the line of duty, will be from 1 to 2 p.m. today at Century II Exhibition Hall.
Seating starts at 12:30 p.m.
The public, first responders and patrol service dogs are invited.
Rooster, a Belgian Malinois, was shot in his neck and shoulder after being ordered to stop 25-year-old Kevin C. Perry from going back inside a home at Lamplighter Mobile Home Park, 2320 E. MacArthur in Wichita, at about 8:30 p.m. March 18.
He died quickly, police Chief Gordon Ramsay has said. Perry was also shot and killed.
Rooster served with the Wichita Police Department for five years. He is the agency’s first police canine killed in the line of duty.
Anyone with questions about the service can call the police chief’s office at 316-268-4158.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments