Woman hits two deer before police chase ends in field

A police chase led by an Oklahoma woman Wednesday in Cowley County ended after she hit two deer and became stuck in a muddy field.
April Adams, 33, was arrested just before 9 p.m. Wednesday and booked into the Cowley County Jail on suspicion of felony flee and elude and driving with a revoked license, said Sheriff Dave Falletti.
Adams – a Kaw City, Okla., resident who was driving a 2002 Dodge Durango – had arrest warrants out of Cowley County and Kay County in Oklahoma.
According to a news release, a Cowley County deputy attempted to stop the Durango, which was westbound on Highway 166 in the southern part of the county near 201st Road.
When the vehicle failed to stop for the deputy, a 15-minute chase ensued, Falletti said. While being pursued, the Durango hit two deer before becoming stuck in mud in a field off 101st Road.
