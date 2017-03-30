With officers hanging on, man flees in stolen truck

A man who led police on a chase through parts of northeast Wichita on Wednesday was booked into jail on suspicion of nearly two dozen criminal charges, according to police.
Just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, officers attempted to contact Jacob W. Gillespie, 36, about a burglary and a stolen truck in an area near Rock Road and East 21st Street.
As two officers tried to apprehend Gillespie outside the truck he was driving, said Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, he was able to make it back to the truck and flee as officers were “hanging onto him.”
Woodrow said the officers eventually let go of the truck as Gillespie drove off. As a chase ensued, the truck hit a police car, causing minor damage.
The chase, which lasted for about 15 minutes, ended east of where it began after the truck smashed into a utility pole in the area of 21st and Cranbrook, near the Waterfront development.
Gillespie was booked on suspicion of committing 13 separate felonies – including aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, auto theft and possession of methamphetamine – related to the chase.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments