March 30, 2017 10:18 AM

He stopped to help the stranded motorist. Then she stole his pickup.

TOPEKA

A woman is accused of stealing the pickup truck of a volunteer firefighter who had stopped to help her while she was stranded along I-70 in Topeka then leading authorities on a chase.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports 23-year-old Erien Knox is charged with possession of stolen property and felony obstruction.

Authorities say a man stopped to help douse a car fire Wednesday morning along westbound I-70 and allowed the stranded female motorist to sit in his pickup truck, which the woman then drove from the scene.

A Kansas Highway Patrol spokesman says a trooper spotted the stolen pickup truck a short time later and gave chase before the woman was arrested in Wabaunsee County.

Online court records don’t show whether Knox has an attorney.

