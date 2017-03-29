Arterburn set for another surgery in Colorado, family spokesman says

A spokesman for the family of injured Wichita police officer Brian Arterburn said Wednesday that he is scheduled to have another surgery soon.
In an e-mail sent to media members, David Nienstedt said Arterburn – who is rehabbing at Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colo. – is progressing in his recovery and is scheduled to undergo an additional surgical procedure, likely by the end of next week.
“This surgery is not unexpected, and is part of the continuing recovery process,” said Nienstedt in the e-mail.
Arterburn, a Patrol South officer, was seriously injured in the line of duty in February.
Until leaving for Colorado on March 13, he had been receiving treatment in Wichita for injuries to his brain, chest and abdomen sustained after he was run over by a suspect fleeing in a stolen SUV at Kinkaid and Topeka on Feb. 7.
Arterburn was trying to deploy a tire-deflation device when the SUV swerved and ran him over. The Wichita Police Department, following the incident, suspended its use of the so-called stop sticks for 30 days to review procedures and policies for use.
Capt. Jeffrey Weible of the @WichitaPolice talks about the send off today for Officer Brian Arterburn pic.twitter.com/gJeeCwtJeq— Bryan Horwath (@bryan_horwath) March 13, 2017
Unconscious for several days after he was hit, Arterburn has undergone multiple surgeries. He started breathing on his own late last month.
