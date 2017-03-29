Kansas justice-system director suspected of child sexual exploitation

The executive director of the Kansas Criminal Justice Information System has been arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child.
Records show that Gordon Elmo Lansford II, 72, of Topeka was booked into the Shawnee County Jail on March 16. Topeka police arrested Lansford in connection with sexual exploitation of a child, according to jail records. Lansford was released the same day on a $25,000 bond. He faces a June 21 court appearance.
KCGIS, as it is known, is a statewide system that exchanges criminal justice information, including criminal histories and an offender registry, among law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, courts and prisons.
Lansford said Wednesday that he couldn’t comment other than to say he will be retired effective Friday.
In a statement provided to The Eagle on Wednesday, the KCJIS executive committee said that law enforcement notified it that Lansford “was arrested for suspected criminal activity.”
“Due to the nature of the accusations against him, Mr. Lansford was placed on administrative leave the same day,” the statement said. On March 20, Lansford resigned, it said.
Lansford had been executive director since 2003, “and his role was administrative in nature, so he did not have access to KCJIS systems or sensitive information,” the statement said.
Contributing: Beccy Tanner of The Eagle
