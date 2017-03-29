Indictment: Kansas woman embezzled over $5 million

A Parsons woman was indicted Tuesday on federal charges of embezzling more than $5 million from a Kansas credit union, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said.
Nita Rae Nirschl, 64, Parsons, is charged in an 81-count indictment including 22 counts of embezzlement, 37 counts of money laundering, 18 counts of interstate transportation of stolen property and four counts of attempting to evade taxes, according to a news release.
The indictment alleges the crimes took place while Nirschl worked for the Parsons Pittsburg Credit Union based in Parsons. Following an audit that found the credit union was insolvent, it was placed in conservatorship and ultimately liquidated in March 2014.
The audit revealed that from 2010 to December 2014, Nirschl embezzled more than $5 million from the credit union. The indictment alleges she deposited money stolen from the credit union into her personal accounts.
She withdrew the funds as cash from ATMs at Harrah’s North Kansas City casino; the Buffalo Run Casino & Resort in Miami, Okla.; the Stables Casino, also in Miami; and the Downstream Casino Resort in Quapaw, Okla., among others, according to the indictment.
Nirschl faces up to 30 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1 million on each embezzlement count. The FBI and the Internal Revenue Service investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lanny Welch is prosecuting, according to the release.
