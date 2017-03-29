Pizza Hut in Delano robbed at gunpoint

The Pizza Hut location in Delano was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday, according to Wichita police.
Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said in an e-mail that a man with a handgun walked into the restaurant at 700 W. Douglas and demanded money just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
Woodrow said police are looking into whether surveillance video in the area could possibly help identify the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wichita Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
