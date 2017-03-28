UPDATE: Man robbed, shot on North Lorraine in critical condition

A man in his 20s is in critical condition after being shot multiple times Tuesday night, Wichita police said.
The shooting was reported at 6:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Lorraine, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. That’s southwest of 17th and Hillside.
“Some type of robbery went down,” Sgt. John Ryan said.
After the victim was shot, he ran south about one and a half blocks, Ryan said. He was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.
The suspects, two men in their 20s, left in an SUV after the shooting. Police know who they are and are looking for them, Ryan said.
“They know each other,” Ryan said. “It’s not a random shooting at all.”
The clash is connected to an earlier incident, he said.
All three people involved are documented gang members, Ryan said, but it’s not clear whether the shooting is the result of gang activity.
The 1600 block of North Lorraine remained closed to traffic for more than an hour as the investigation into the shooting continued.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments