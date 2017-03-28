Crime & Courts

March 28, 2017 12:13 PM

On her way to the bank, woman is robbed at gunpoint

By Bryan Horwath

A grocery store employee on her way to make a bank deposit was robbed at gunpoint Monday morning in north Wichita, according to police.

Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said the employee was walking to her car with a bank bag in the area of the 1700 block of North Broadway just before 11 a.m. when she was approached by a man with a gun.

The man demanded the bank bag – which contained an undisclosed amount of money – and left the scene as a passenger in an early 2000s white Chevrolet Impala.

The man was described as being in his 30s and wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and a black bandana.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to contact the department or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

