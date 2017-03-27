Police: Woman may have been killed by ‘high-powered rifle’

The person who fired the shot that killed a Wichita woman earlier this month could have been using a high-powered rifle, according to Wichita police.
The body of Sandra Flores, 26, of Wichita was discovered on the morning of March 17 in a strip mall parking lot on the city’s south side. She had been struck by a single bullet.
Lt. Todd Ojile of the Wichita Police Department said Monday that investigators believe that it’s possible that the shot that killed her came from a high-powered rifle “from some distance away.”
Ojile said police have not yet ruled out that the shooting could have been unintended. Police also don’t know if Flores was specifically targeted or if the shooting was intentional.
“Right now, we have very few leads into this case,” Ojile said. “There is very little evidence. This could have been a shot that was fired just up in the air and came down. We’re not saying that this was a sniper attack. We don’t know what it is right now.”
A passer-by found Flores lying unresponsive in the parking lot on the south side of Westway Plaza Shopping Center, near a public sidewalk that runs along the 2500 block of South Seneca and an H&R Block location, just before 8 a.m. on March 17 and called 911.
Police are asking anyone who might have information about the shooting to contact the department or call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
