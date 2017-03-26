Shot in back, man walks into local hospital

A shooting just east of downtown early Sunday left one man injured, according to a news release from Wichita police.
A 33-year-old man walked into a local hospital sometime before 4 a.m. on Sunday to receive treatment for a gunshot wound to his back, police said. The victim, however, refused to provide officers with any details about the incident, police said.
Officers believe that the incident occurred in the area of Douglas and Grove based off of several calls to 911 prior to the victim arriving at the hospital.
Several shell casings were found in the area of the intersection, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wichita Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments