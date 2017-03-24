Woman, 21, gets May sentencing date for man’s killing last fall

A woman charged in connection with the killing of a 50-year-old man last fall pleaded guilty to amended counts of second-degree reckless murder and attempted aggravated robbery before the start of her scheduled jury trial this week.
In exchange for a reduction in the severity of charges, Ashley Evans agreed to testify against four others accused in the Sept. 8 shooting death of Martin Carlos-Decasas, according to a plea agreement filed Thursday in Sedgwick County District Court. She entered a guilty plea last week. Her sentencing is scheduled for May 4.
Wichita police have said Carlos-Decasas was visiting a house in the 2500 block of East Murdock shortly before 11 p.m. when he was shot in the chest during an apparent robbery. Shaqwania Mathis, 20; Danny Williams Jr., 19, and two juveniles, who also are facing charges, are awaiting adjudication.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments