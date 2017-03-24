Arkansas pavers banned in Kansas over shady business dealings

1:21 What’s going on with federal investigations in Wichita Pause

0:44 Seven months later, murder of Kansas dog breeder remains unsolved

5:29 Dining With Denise: Pioneer Woman Mercantile a huge draw for tiny Oklahoma town

1:17 KU fans show up in big numbers to watch Sweet 16 practice

0:51 Volunteers for Ashland

0:36 Lagerald Vick's 360 dunk: He planned it

1:23 Roberts visits western Kansas after wildfires

5:38 Bruce Weber after NCAA Tournament loss to Cincinnati

1:21 Derby designer debuts bridal line