Arkansas pavers banned in Kansas over shady business dealings

Two Arkansas men running a paving business are banned from doing business in Kansas over consumer protection act violations.
Albert and Allen Jeffrey of Pine Bluff, Ark., also were ordered to pay $48,183 to six customers who fell victim to shady dealings in Clay, Ottawa, Reno and Saline counties, according to a news release from Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. The pair were doing business as J. Boys Blacktop and Asphalt Paving at the time.
Schmidt said the Jeffreys sold home-improvement services door-to-door — including asphalt driveway installation, sealing and repair — but failed to tell customers that they had three days to cancel the transaction. They also cashed consumer checks early and misrepresented important information about the work they were doing, he said.
Shawnee County District Judge Franklin Theis approved the ban and restitution amount Wednesday after the Jeffreys failed to respond to a lawsuit filed against them in December by Schmidt’s office.
Schmidt urged consumers to be wary of door-to-door sales and instead look to reputable local contractors, get several written estimates and check references if they need driveway repairs.
“As spring home improvement season begins, consumers should be on the lookout for these fly-by-night operations looking to make a quick buck,” Schmidt said in the news release.
More tips on avoiding home repair scams are available on the attorney general’s consumer protection website, www.InYourCornerKansas.org.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments