Bullet hits children’s bedroom window during drive-by shooting

0:44 Seven months later, murder of Kansas dog breeder remains unsolved Pause

1:19 Muslims in Garden City

2:58 Terror plot by militia group in Kansas thwarted

0:36 Fatal shooting near Kellogg, Meridian

1:07 FBI affidavit in Kansas terrorist plot: 'kill them one by one'

5:29 Dining With Denise: Pioneer Woman Mercantile a huge draw for tiny Oklahoma town

0:36 Lagerald Vick's 360 dunk: He planned it

1:17 KU fans show up in big numbers to watch Sweet 16 practice

5:38 Bruce Weber after NCAA Tournament loss to Cincinnati