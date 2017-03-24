Bullet hits children’s bedroom window during drive-by shooting

Wichita police say four children – ages 7, 3, 2 and 1 – were sleeping in a bedroom when their window was struck by a bullet fired during a drive-by shooting early Friday morning.
A 26-year-old man and 24-year-old woman told police that someone shot at their home, in the 2200 block of North Minneapolis, around 5 a.m., Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said. That’s near 21st Street North and I-135.
“One (bullet) went through the window of the house, and that’s where the children were sleeping,” Woodrow said. Several other bullets struck the house in other areas.
No one was injured. Woodrow said she didn’t know if the shooting is related to one that happened Thursday morning.
“There are no suspects or vehicle descriptions at this time,” she said of Friday’s shooting. The department also has no leads, she added.
“You’d think that your house is obviously the safest place to be in,” Woodrow said.
Anyone with information on the case can call Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Tipsters can also submit information online at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com or through the new P3 Tips mobile app.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
Comments