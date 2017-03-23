BBB: April foolery a problem throughout the year from scammers

Fooling people on April 1 is a lighthearted tradition.
Fooling consumers in order to steal their money is a serious problem that runs from January through December, year after year.
Those who perpetuate scams across the internet, over the phone and through personal interaction are not joking around. Just ask the elderly American on a fixed income that has just had their life savings stolen. Ask the taxpayer who just got a notice from the IRS saying someone else has already filed using their Social Security number and has stolen a refund. Ask the homeowner with the half-completed driveway that was begun (and abandoned) by the fellow who knocked on their door claiming to have “materials left over from another job in your area.”
The Better Business Bureau is using the arrival of April Fool’s Day to remind consumers of how they can avoid victimization by crooks who cloak themselves with legitimacy. It’s vital that you know about the techniques they often use. Following is a list of just some of the tricks used by scammers to steal your money.
Favorite scam methods
Consumers can no longer trust their eyes and ears when it comes to picking which offers are real and which are fake. Scammers can be expert at:
▪ Fake company logos. It is not even a challenge for someone to copy and paste a corporation’s logo at the top of an e-mail or a traditionally mailed item. The style and format of the correspondence can be made to look exactly like the real thing.
▪ Phony links within a real-looking e-mail. Scammers can copy an entire e-mail and insert their own link to be clicked on, connecting your computer to their malware, which can give them access to your private information.
▪ Spoofed websites. Crooks make websites that look exactly like trusted news websites. They can place fictionalized endorsements on them by famous figures for whatever product the scammer is trying to sell.
▪ Fake government agency mailings. Using official-looking emblems, fake checks and phony agency names that sound very similar to real ones, crooks try to make you think they are legitimate government agencies.
▪ Telephone government phonies. Scammers who claim to be calling from the IRS are continuing their attempts to scare taxpayers into sending them money. They use made-up “agent” names and recorded background noises to make the calls seem legitimate.
▪ Fake credit card companies, banks, sweepstakes notifications, law enforcement agencies and relatives. Scammers will impersonate anyone imaginable, including your grandchildren, in order to get you to send them money.
Next steps
There are steps that can be taken even after you’ve come to the conclusion that a scammer has tricked you. It’s important victims quickly report their experience to help alert others. Here are some effective allies in the battle against scams.
▪ Local law enforcement. A rash of similar scams in your area is important for law enforcement to be notified about.
▪ Federal Trade Commission (ftc.gov). This agency of the U.S. government is charged with consumer protection and can inform you of your rights and your best course of action.
▪ The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (ic3.gov)
▪ BBB Scam Tracker (bbb.org/scamtracker)
▪ Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (consumerfinance.gov). This government agency is concerned with consumer protection specifically in the financial sector.
Denise Groene is the director of the Better Business Bureau of Kansas. The BBB can be contacted at 800-856-2417 or bbbinc.org.
