No leads yet in shooting on Wichita’s north side

Police have no suspects and no leads yet in a drive-by shooting that struck a north Wichita home with eight people inside early Thursday morning.
A 44-year-old woman called 911 at about 4:45 a.m. to report that her house, in the 2500 block of East Eighth, had been hit by a bullet, Officer Paul Cruz said.
The address is near Ninth and Grove. Police found several shell casings lying in a nearby street. Cruz also said a witness saw a dark-colored small vehicle driving in the area about that time.
Police aren’t sure what motivated the shooting but are asking anyone with information about it to call Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Anonymous tips also can be submitted online at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com or on the P3 Tips mobile application.
The woman, a 20-year-old man and five children, ranging in age from 3 to 16, were inside the home when the shooting occurred. No one was hurt.
