Wife shot after husband pulls gun in brawl with daughter’s boyfriend

Wichita police say gunfire that broke out Monday in the 1500 block of South Lulu struck a 44-year-old in both of her arms, causing non-life threatening injuries.
Her husband, 39, reportedly pulled the trigger.
Officer Charley Davidson said the husband pulled the gun during a brawl with the boyfriend of his wife’s 22-year-old daughter after the younger couple arrived home at about 9:30 p.m.
The boyfriend, 28, told police he ran away when he saw the weapon and heard gunfire. Afterward, he noticed that his girlfriend’s mother with gunshot wounds, Davidson said.
Officers who responded to the call arrested the husband after finding him nearby. He was jailed on suspicion of aggravated battery where domestic violence is involved and aggravated assault.
Davidson said Tuesday he didn’t know what the argument between the boyfriend and husband was over.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
