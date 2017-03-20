Police identify woman’s body found in parking lot; no leads in case

Three days after a woman’s body was found in a south Wichita strip mall parking lot, police still had no leads on who her killer is.
Sgt. Nikki Woodrow identified her on Monday afternoon as 26-year-old Sandra Flores of Wichita and said she was shot once. She is the city’s fifth homicide victim of the year.
A passer-by found Flores lying unresponsive and alone in the parking lot on the south side of Westway Plaza Shopping Center, near a public sidewalk that runs along the 2500 block of South Seneca and an H&R Block location, at about 7:40 a.m. Friday and called 911. Paramedics pronounced her dead five minutes later.
At the time, police said it appeared none of her belongings were missing, her identification was on her and there were no outward signs of trauma on her body or that a struggle had taken place.
Who shot her remains a mystery.
“There are no suspects,” Woodrow said in an e-mail on Monday.
Authorities are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area before 7:40 a.m. on Friday to please call Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or police investigations at 316-268-4407. Anyone who knows the identity of the killer or killers is also being encouraged leave a tip for police.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments