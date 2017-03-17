Man admits he lied to FBI investigating hate crime in Dodge City

A man questioned in connection federal hate crimes against three black Somali men in Dodge City admitted Thursday that he lied to FBI agents investigating the case.
Diego Martinez, 28, pleaded guilty in a federal courtroom in Kansas to making false statements when he spoke voluntary to law enforcement about the June 2015 assaults, according to a news release from the United States Department of Justice. He faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced June 1.
Martinez, in his plea, admitted to giving the FBI a false alibi knowing that his statements were material to the investigation. He said he was with a woman when the Somali men were attacked and that his cellphone stopped working when really he used the phone to try to contact one of the men who carried out the assault, the release said.
“Hate violence not only harms individuals but also threatens the diversity of our society and the well-being of our communities,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Tom Wheeler for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in the release.
“The Justice Department will continue to vigorously prosecute hate crimes, and to pursue defendants who, like Mr. Martinez, obstruct the investigations into those crimes.”
Omar Cantero Martinez, 31, and Armando Sotelo, 24, both of Dodge City, were charged last spring with three counts of causing bodily injury to a victim because of race and national origin, according to The Eagle’s news archives.
Two of the three Somali men, who were in the country legally, were attacked with a broken bottle.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
