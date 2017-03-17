Crime & Courts

Student robbed at McDonald’s on Hillside

By Daniel Salazar

A Wichita State University student was robbed in a McDonald’s parking lot near campus Thursday night.

Two men were in the parking lot of the McDonald’s at 17th and Hillside Thursday night at around 8:30 p.m., Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said Friday.

“They were approached by two unknown suspects in the parking lots,” she said. “At least one of them was armed with a possible gun.”

They stole a wallet and phone from one of the men.

Woodrow described the suspects: One wore a white shirt and black shorts. The other wore a blue hooded sweatshirt and black shorts.

A Wichita State crime alert said university police responded to the call, saying a 23-year-old student was robbed leaving the McDonald’s with food.

“During the altercation, the student received minor injuries from being struck in the face and also possibly from a stun gun or taser,” according to the alert.

