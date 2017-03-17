He went for a test drive, but then he tripped the employee

Wichita police are looking for a man that stole a car while on a test drive from the dealership.
Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said a man was looking at cars in the Steven Mitsubishi lot at 6601 E. Kellogg on Thursday.
A 45-year-old female employee took him on a test drive in a 2012 grey Nissan Maxima. She pulled over in a parking lot in the 7300 block of East Kellogg to switch places with him.
“As they were switching places, then the suspect tripped her, the employee, and then got in the car and took off without her,” Woodrow said.
The employee was not hurt. She contacted police at around 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Woodrow said the suspect is white, weighs about 150 pounds and is 5-foot-8-inches tall. He had brown hair, a beard and a star tattoo on the left side of his neck.
The vehicle had a dealer tag: D 232 AK.
Woodrow encouraged residents to call 911 if they see the vehicle.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
