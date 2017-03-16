Illegal immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala charged with federal crimes

A man who lives in Mexico and a resident of Guatemala face federal drug charges for crimes alleged to have occurred last month in Wichita, officials said.
Fabian Nahum-Aguirre, 36, of Mexico, and Victor Butzoc-Ramirez, 20, of Guatemala, are charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and one count each of possession of a firearm by an illegal alien.
The crimes are alleged to have occurred Feb. 7 in Sedgwick County, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said Thursday in a statement.
If convicted, Nahum-Aguirre and Butzoc-Ramirez face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1 million on the meth and heroin offenses, at least 5 years and a fine of up to $250,000 on the drug trafficking with a firearm charge, and up to 10 years and a fine of up to $250,000 on the possession of a firearm by an illegal alien charge.
