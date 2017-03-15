Crime & Courts

March 15, 2017 10:22 PM

Suspect nabbed in El Dorado – with a little help from Brody

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

El Dorado police received some timely help from a four-legged friend on Tuesday.

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, officers were serving a felony warrant when the suspect decided to run. He jumped several fences while running from police.

The last yard the suspect jumped into was Brody’s.

 

Police aren’t saying whether Brody took a bite out of crime. They did say in the post that Brody’s “quick thinking” slowed the suspect enough that by the time he escaped, officers were there to make an arrest.

They did offer a tip, though: “If you decide to run from the police, don’t jump into a yard with a dog like Brody.”

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Related content

Crime & Courts

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

What do you do when you see your truck being stolen? Hop on board

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos