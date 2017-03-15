Suspect nabbed in El Dorado – with a little help from Brody

El Dorado police received some timely help from a four-legged friend on Tuesday.
According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, officers were serving a felony warrant when the suspect decided to run. He jumped several fences while running from police.
The last yard the suspect jumped into was Brody’s.
Police aren’t saying whether Brody took a bite out of crime. They did say in the post that Brody’s “quick thinking” slowed the suspect enough that by the time he escaped, officers were there to make an arrest.
They did offer a tip, though: “If you decide to run from the police, don’t jump into a yard with a dog like Brody.”
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
