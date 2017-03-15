Lawsuit over Butler County deputy’s sex with inmate to go forward

A woman’s nearly 2-year-old lawsuit in which she alleges that a Butler County sheriff’s deputy raped her in jail will move forward.
On Wednesday, a federal judge in Wichita denied the former deputy’s request to dismiss the case. Charles Chaney III argued in a motion for summary judgment that he and the female inmate had consensual sex.
But U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren found in his order that there is a “genuine issue” of whether the woman consented to sexual intercourse with the deputy.
The woman filed her lawsuit in July 2015, alleging that while she was an inmate in January 2013, Chaney raped her in the jail library.
The lawsuit contended that Sheriff Kelly Herzet and sheriff’s Capt. Floyd Hunt “intentionally fomented a policy of ignoring complaints of women detainees complaining of sexual harassment by male guards.” It said that two sergeants “laughed at (the inmate) when she asked for a complaint form to write up a complaint about the rape.”
The sheriff and captain “were aware of multiple instances of sexual misconduct by Chaney and tolerated an informal policy which permitted sexual contact between detention deputies and inmates,” the lawsuit said.
Herzet and Hunt are no longer defendants in the lawsuit.
“To heap insult onto injury,” the lawsuit said, “Chaney was allowed to plea bargain the criminal charges that were eventually brought against him for raping the plaintiff to a misdemeanor sexual battery charge.”
Contacted on Wednesday, Herzert said: “Any time that we get a complaint from an inmate of sexual misconduct, we conduct a thorough investigation, just as I did with Charles Chaney.”
The sheriff said he put Chaney on administrative leave, investigated the inmate’s allegation and then arrested Chaney and put him in jail.
Chaney, 36, is listed on the state sex offender registry with three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery for crimes on two dates in January 2013. He lists a Topeka address. He will remain on the registry for 11 more years.
The Eagle is not naming the female inmate because she was the victim of a sex crime. Randy Rathbun, a former U.S. attorney, is the lawyer representing her in the lawsuit. It seeks the standard amount: “in excess of $75,000.”
In his order Wednesday, Melgren gave the following factual background.
The woman suffered from a health condition and was in a medical cell when Chaney gave her notes, including one “that discussed sexual acts between them.” The note made the woman “feel ‘sick’.”
The deputy brushed against the inmate in a sexual way and watched her shower, the narrative said.
When Chaney took the woman to the jail library to get books, he told her she “looked good in the shower,” kissed her, asked her to raise her shirt and fondled her, it said. Then they had sexual intercourse.
According to the judge’s order, “She also claims that she had no choice but to comply with Chaney’s orders while at the library because he was an authority figure to whom she could not say ‘no.’ ”
The woman’s suit alleges that her Eighth Amendment right against “cruel and unusual punishment” was violated.
In seeking to end the lawsuit, Chaney’s lawyer, Katy Tompkins, argued that Chaney and the female inmate had consensual intercourse, that there was no evidence of coercion.
In his order, Melgren found that Chaney’s “single argument as to why he is entitled to summary judgment is that (the woman) consented to have sex with him.”
But it was Chaney who flirted with her and initiated sexual contact, the judge found.
