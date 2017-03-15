Man gets nearly 10 years in prison for fatal shooting

A Sedgwick County judge on Wednesday ordered a 19-year-old man to spend about 9 1/2 years in prison for fatally shooting another man during a drug deal gone wrong two days before Christmas.
Andrew Scott Bull will also pay $4,300 in restitution to cover funeral costs for 23-year-old Charles Hawkins III.
Authorities have said Bull pulled a gun and fired when Hawkins tried to rob him during a drug deal that was supposed to take place in the parking lot of the Wendy’srestaurant in the 100 block of South Rock Road on Dec. 23. Hawkins, who a family member has doubted was a robber, died later at a Wichita hospital.
Bull pleaded guilty on Jan. 18 to voluntary manslaughter and distributing around 28 grams of marijuana.
The 115-month sentence handed down by District Judge Faith Maughan follows the plea agreement negotiated for Bull by prosecutors and his attorneys. Public defender Jason Smartt on Wednesday asked Maughan to consider placing Bull on probation or send him to prison for just over five years, but she denied that request.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments