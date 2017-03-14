His truck was being stolen, so he had to jump onto the trailer

He walked out of an Andover business on Tuesday night only to see his truck – and the Bobcat skid loader it was pulling in a trailer – leaving the parking lot.
He decided he wouldn’t lose them without a fight.
The man jumped onto the trailer as his truck was heading west on Central in Butler County, calling 911 after he had climbed into the cab of the Bobcat shortly before 7:15 p.m., Andover Police Chief Mike Keller said.
Andover police officers spotted the stolen vehicle, and a chase began, continuing west into Sedgwick County. Wichita police officers picked up the chase from there.
The suspect turned south on Webb Road, then west on 47th Street South before he went back north on Oliver. Three different times, Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputies deployed tire-deflation devices.
The suspect was able to avoid the first two sets of spike strips but lost control of the truck and crashed at the corner of Oliver and MacArthur, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Lt. Tracy Spreier said.
The suspect climbed out of the truck and ran back to the trailer, where he confronted the owner still inside the Bobcat. A sheriff’s deputy deployed his police dog, who subdued the suspect.
The suspect was arrested, then taken to a local hospital for treatment of dog bites, Spreier said. The owner of the stolen vehicle is being interviewed as well, Keller said.
Authorities closed Oliver from 47th Street South to 31st Street South as the investigation into the theft and crash continued.
The owner of the vehicles escaped injury despite being in the cab of the Bobcat during the chase, Keller said.
Speeds reached 90 mph at times during the chase, Keller said. Initial reports that a police vehicle was struck late in the pursuit turned out not to be correct. he said.
