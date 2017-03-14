Two men walk out of a bar, both are shot

Two men were shot late Monday night after leaving a bar in south Wichita, according to police.
Sgt. Nikki Woodrow of the Wichita Police Department said two 59-year-old men were shot during an attempted robbery Monday at about 11:15 p.m. outside a bar in the 1200 block of East MacArthur Road, near Hydraulic.
Two men, one with a gun, approached the two men and demanded money. When the victims attempted to flee, they were shot by the gunman.
The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, though they were each shot multiple times, Woodrow said. Numerous patrons were inside the bar at the time of the shooting.
The crime was random as far as police know, Woodrow said. Police are looking for people in the area of the bar or a nearby mobile home park who may have noticed suspicious behavior around the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments