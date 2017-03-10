New trial because Sedgwick County judge nodded off during first one

A Wichita man’s felony convictions were thrown out Friday because the judge fell asleep during his trial.
The Kansas Court of Appeals on Friday ordered a new trial for Daquantrius S. Johnson, who had been found guilty in 2014 of being a felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a firearm.
Johnson, 23, is serving a more than 11-year-old prison sentence for stealing a wedding ring off of the finger of a woman who was dying from a brain aneurysm in a Wichita Taco Bell drive-through in December 2013. The convictions the Court of Appeals reversed Friday are from an earlier case. Those crimes were committed about two and a half months before 43-year-old Danielle Zimmerman died.
The court found that Johnson was entitled to a new trial because Sedgwick County District Judge Ben Burgess had fallen asleep during trial testimony.
“We see no option other than granting Johnson a new trial for such an error,” the court ruled.
A juror had noticed that the judge was sleeping and brought it to the attention of the court’s bailiff, according to Friday’s ruling.
“The juror asked the bailiff whether Johnson could have a fair trial,” according to the ruling.
The bailiff passed the comment on to the judge, who addressed the jury later.
“You are the trier of facts. I decide what evidence you will hear and what instructions you will receive,” the judge told jurors. “I don't believe during the course of this trial … there were any objections raised that I had to make rulings on that would have been affected by my nodding off.”
Burgess asked Johnson’s attorney whether he wanted to request a mistrial and the attorney declined the offer. Despite that, Johnson was able to raise the issue on appeal.
Contributing: Amy Renee Leiker of The Wichita Eagle
