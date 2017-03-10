Four children in home struck in drive-by shooting

Wichita police are looking for whomever carried out a drive-by shooting before midnight Thursday at a house with two women and four children inside.
No one was hurt but the home, in the 1200 block of North Erie, was struck by several bullets. Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said Friday morning that police had no leads on a suspect or possible motive.
The women inside the house are 70 and 25. The children’s ages are 10, 9, 1 and 2 months.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police detectives at 316-268-4407 or Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Crime Stoppers tips also can be submitted online at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com.
