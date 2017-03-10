Crime & Courts

Emporia police investigating fatal shooting

EMPORIA

Police in Emporia are investigating the shooting death of a 38-year-old woman in an apartment building.

The Emporia Gazette reports that Mahogany Brooks died at the scene of the shooting late Thursday near Emporia State University.

Police say a 30-year-old man was taken into custody for questioning.

The Gazette says Brooks’ death is the first homicide in Emporia – a city of about 25,000 – since April 2013, when 25-year-old Adrian Peralta died five days after being shot. Gabino Ruiz-Ascencio later was convicted of first-degree murder in September 2015.

