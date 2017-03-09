Man denies guilt in murder but gets more than 75 years in prison

When adults finally showed up at her home that evening, the little girl was still in her pajamas.
The house, at 2401 N. Green, was in an unusual state of disarray. Popcorn was scattered about and piled up in a dog’s bowl on the floor. Remnants of cookie packaging showed other signs she had tried to forage for food.
The girl hadn’t eaten a meal because her mother didn’t get up that morning to feed her.
Instead, 27-year-old Ciera Ray was lying dead in the bathtub where her killer had left her. The slaying had happened early on June 25, 2015, as her daughter slept nearby.
It was a first-degree murder case that prosecutor Andrea Nelson Bakker described in court Thursday afternoon as “more violent than most.” An officer, she said, eventually bought the child a fast-food meal before she was interviewed by police.
During the sentencing hearing for the man jurors found responsible for Ray’s killing — Marvin Lee Gray Jr. — she asked Sedgwick County District Court Judge Jeffrey Goering to hand down the maximum sentence available: life in prison with no chance for freedom for at least 75 years.
Defense attorney Bradley Sylvester, meanwhile, requested a sentence that would allow Gray’s release after 25 or 50 years. Gray, he argued, had suffered emotional, mental and physical trauma from childhood sexual abuse that should warrant leniency. He also questioned the events surrounding Ray’s death and whether Gray was really responsible.
Gray, 29, maintains his innocence. He told family and friends of Ray in the courtroom gallery for his sentencing that he was “sorry for her loss” but wouldn’t admit guilt for killing her “because I didn’t.”
Gray was convicted of first-degree murder, rape and aggravated burglary following a week-long trial in December. Prosecutors presented evidence that Gray — a longtime friend of Ray’s — walked to her home early on June 25 after spending the afternoon and evening with her talking and shopping. They said he strangled her and stabbed her in the abdomen and chest, then tried to clean up the crime scene.
Investigators, according to testimony at trial, found his DNA on her body and his blood around her home.
Gray told jurors he suffered a nosebleed from snorting cocaine in Ray’s living room on June 24 and that he and Ray had consensual sex that night. He said she was alive when he left her house early on June 25.
Ray’s boyfriend ultimately discovered her dead when he arrived home from an out-of-town business trip between 6 and 7 p.m. June 25. Ray’s daughter was alone for hours with the body. She answered the boyfriend’s knock at the door.
Gray was arrested a week later.
Ultimately Goering ordered Gray to serve life in prison without parole eligibility for 50 years for the murder conviction. He also told Gray he would spend 22 years, 3 months in prison for the rape and 34 months in prison for breaking into Ray’s home.
The sentences will run consecutively, or back-to-back. Even the best-case scenario for Gray means he would be around 100 years old before he could be released.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
